Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to Fosterville South Shareholders

Leviathan Announces $7.5 Million Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (“FSX” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FSX) (OTC: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) announces that it has received the final approval of the Court in respect of the plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which the Company will spinout its Avoca and Timor properties to Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“Leviathan”).



Subject to the procedures of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the effective date of the Arrangement is scheduled to occur at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 23, 2020. On the Effective Date of the Arrangement, each existing common share of the Company will be exchanged for (i) one new common share of the Company and (ii) one common share of Leviathan.