 

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell Welcome New Leadership to Their Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) today announced the appointment of new leadership to their digital health company, a joint venture that delivers virtual care from Cleveland Clinic’s highly specialized team of clinical experts through Amwell’s technology platform. Egbert van Acht will assume the position of Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors and Frank McGillin will lead as CEO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005228/en/

“Telemedicine continues to play a pivotal role in offering safe and accessible care to patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where the need for virtual access to care has significantly increased,” said William Peacock, Chairman of the Board of Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture and Chief of Operations at Cleveland Clinic. “The addition of Egbert and Frank to our leadership team reinforces the importance of making digital health a core part of our care delivery model, so more patients can access the healthcare services they need in convenient ways.”

Formed one year ago as a first-of-its-kind company to provide broad access to comprehensive, high-acuity care via telehealth, the company has made great progress scaling digital care through its MyConsult offering. With an initial focus on clinical second opinions, the organization also offers health information and diagnosis on more than 2,000 different types of conditions including cancer, cardiac, and neuroscience issues.

“The Amwell and Cleveland Clinic teams have come together in a swift, pragmatic way to build upon the successes that Cleveland Clinic has modeled in digital care over the years,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “The impact of services delivered to date are already proving to guide and enhance patients’ health journeys. Under Frank and Egbert’s leadership, we’re excited to see that impact scale, bringing the world’s best care to new and necessary places.”

Frank McGillin, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture, said, “The mission of helping patients get the best care possible and addressing the big healthcare issues has driven me throughout my career. By leveraging Cleveland Clinic’s medical excellence and Amwell’s virtual care technology, I have every confidence that this organization will drive better health outcomes around the world.”

Seite 1 von 4
American Well Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell Welcome New Leadership to Their Joint Venture Cleveland Clinic and Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) today announced the appointment of new leadership to their digital health company, a joint venture that delivers virtual care from Cleveland Clinic’s highly specialized team of clinical experts through …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Amwell to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
14.11.20
3 Top-Aktien für die dritte Corona-Welle
12.11.20
Amwell Announces Results for Third Quarter 2020
12.11.20
Amwell Simplifies Telehealth Access with Amwell Now and Expanded Carepoint Portfolio

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
4
Amwell - ein neuer Player auf dem US-Telehealth Markt