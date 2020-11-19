Cleveland Clinic and Amwell Welcome New Leadership to Their Joint Venture

Cleveland Clinic and Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) today announced the appointment of new leadership to their digital health company, a joint venture that delivers virtual care from Cleveland Clinic’s highly specialized team of clinical experts through Amwell’s technology platform. Egbert van Acht will assume the position of Executive Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors and Frank McGillin will lead as CEO.

“Telemedicine continues to play a pivotal role in offering safe and accessible care to patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where the need for virtual access to care has significantly increased,” said William Peacock, Chairman of the Board of Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture and Chief of Operations at Cleveland Clinic. “The addition of Egbert and Frank to our leadership team reinforces the importance of making digital health a core part of our care delivery model, so more patients can access the healthcare services they need in convenient ways.”

Formed one year ago as a first-of-its-kind company to provide broad access to comprehensive, high-acuity care via telehealth, the company has made great progress scaling digital care through its MyConsult offering. With an initial focus on clinical second opinions, the organization also offers health information and diagnosis on more than 2,000 different types of conditions including cancer, cardiac, and neuroscience issues.

“The Amwell and Cleveland Clinic teams have come together in a swift, pragmatic way to build upon the successes that Cleveland Clinic has modeled in digital care over the years,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “The impact of services delivered to date are already proving to guide and enhance patients’ health journeys. Under Frank and Egbert’s leadership, we’re excited to see that impact scale, bringing the world’s best care to new and necessary places.”

Frank McGillin, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic/Amwell joint venture, said, “The mission of helping patients get the best care possible and addressing the big healthcare issues has driven me throughout my career. By leveraging Cleveland Clinic’s medical excellence and Amwell’s virtual care technology, I have every confidence that this organization will drive better health outcomes around the world.”