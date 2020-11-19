 

Purpose-driven Toy Brand Melissa & Doug and ViacomCBS Announce Landmark Global Licensing Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 16:00  |  58   |   |   

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) and Melissa & Doug, the purpose-driven global toy brand, have signed an exclusive licensing partnership to deliver PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You! co-branded toy product lines for Fall 2021. The toys will be designed to educate and empower preschoolers through active engagement with a focus on problem solving and creative thinking.

This global partnership with ViacomCBS is the largest licensing agreement Melissa & Doug has ever signed, marking a major milestone for the company. Through the partnership, Melissa & Doug will bring innovative and imaginative toys to retail that will span multiple categories focused on learning and education.

“Melissa & Doug has been at the forefront of children’s toys for over 30 years. We are thrilled to collaborate with them to create products based on the beloved PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You! IP that continue to inspire imagination and hugely impact children’s growth and learning,” said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Licensing & Retail, ViacomCBS.

From its beginning, Melissa & Doug has been a purpose-driven company committed to providing a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover themselves, their passions, and their purpose. Recently, Melissa & Doug announced their alliance with the American Academy of Pediatrics to champion the health benefits of open-ended play and provide tools and resources for parents to make it an essential part of children’s everyday lives.

“We’re excited to work with a company as iconic as Nickelodeon, one that shares in our mission to make the world a more playful place through thoughtfully researched and designed products and content,” said David Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer of Melissa & Doug. “The characters of PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You! will help us introduce our hands-on, skill-building toys to an even greater number of children.”

PAW Patrol is one of the most popular preschool shows on television in the U.S. The CGI-animated series, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, follows a pack of heroic rescue pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder. Together, they work hard to show the people of Adventure Bay that “no job is too big, no pup is too small!” The series features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

Seite 1 von 3
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Purpose-driven Toy Brand Melissa & Doug and ViacomCBS Announce Landmark Global Licensing Partnership ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) and Melissa & Doug, the purpose-driven global toy brand, have signed an exclusive licensing partnership to deliver PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You! co-branded toy product lines for Fall 2021. The toys will be …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
PMI’s ESG Performance Recognized by the S&P Dow Jones Indices
Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Shareholders' Meetings to Approve Their Merger ...
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
Nickelodeon Renews Hit Sitcom Friends for Nick at Nite as Part of Multi-Series ViacomCBS Syndication Deal
17.11.20
Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye and Smokey Robinson to Perform at the 2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” Presented by BET
17.11.20
Nickelodeon Sets Swim-sational Cast for Baby Shark’s Big Show!
16.11.20
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering Tuesday, November 17 at 8 PM ET/PT
11.11.20
Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return as Third Time Hosts of the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” Presented by BET Airing Sunday, November 29th at 8 PM EST
10.11.20
Nickelodeon to Partner With Baby2Baby for Blue’s Clues & You! “Blue Friday” to Help Provide Essentials to Families in Need This Holiday Season
06.11.20
ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2020 Earnings Results
02.11.20
Nickelodeon and TIME Announce Top 20 Finalists for First-ever Kid of the Year Honor
29.10.20
The Midseason Premiere of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” Returns Thursday, November 26 on BET+
28.10.20
Bryon Rubin Named Chief Operating Officer for CBS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L