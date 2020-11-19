 

TrackX Announces Enterprise-Wide Expansion for Global Powersports Company

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX.V:TKX | OTC:TKXHF | FRANKFURT:3TH) (“TrackX” or the “Company), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based enterprise asset management and supply chain solutions provider, announces that it has entered Phase 2 of its Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) implementation expanding its digital supply chain footprint to track and trace recreational vehicles for an existing U.S. customer that is a global leader in powersports vehicles.  

In Phase 1, TrackX implemented its GAME solution platform for real-time tracking of R&D vehicles leveraging GPS technology. In Phase 2, the GAME platform provides integration with the customer’s existing core enterprise applications for a centralized source of vehicle tracking data and flow. The integration of GAME as the backbone to expand upon customer’s existing enterprise solutions will ensure that vehicle information is readily available throughout the enterprise to support critical business decision making. Within scope for phase 2 is also the expansion of the vehicle management solution across multiple household name brands for this customer.

With the GAME solution deployed for real-time vehicle tracking and enterprise data integration, the customer is enabled with a comprehensive supply chain solution capability. In the future, it will be possible for the customer to leverage the GAME platform to automate other supply chain processes including returnable transport item management, supply tracking and management, operational task management, and shipping and receiving.

A solution partner that can deliver real-time supply chain visibility and efficiency at an enterprise level is essential in supporting the vehicle inventory demands of such an innovative powersports company with a diverse portfolio of best-in-class brands,” said Tim Harvie, TrackX CEO and President. “This expansion validates the value, capability and scalability of TrackX’s solutions with GAME providing a single source of record for real-time vehicle status, location, availability and other information necessary to support critical operational decision making ultimately leading to increased supply chain velocity.

About TrackX

TrackX, Inc. (TSX.V: TKX), based in Denver, Colorado, is a supply chain solutions company leveraging multiple auto-ID and sensor technologies and an event driven software platform to provide transparency and velocity to the world’s most complex supply chains. TrackX’s Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerting and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, horticulture, manufacturing, and government.

www.trackx.com

