Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2020 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Smalla

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group AG

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 85,200 shares due to the exercise of call options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.0000 EUR 85200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0000 EUR 85200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
