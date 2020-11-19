Waterstone Financial Declares Special Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 17, 2020 the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a special dividend of $0.30 per common share.



“This special dividend reflects our strong performance thus far during 2020, as well as our continued strong financial condition,” said Doug Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “While we have historically declared and paid a special dividend following the conclusion of a successful year, the magnitude of our year-to-date earnings has allowed us to accelerate the timing of this dividend, which would have otherwise been a component of our fiscal 2021 dividend plan. Our dedication to a robust dividend payout ratio demonstrates our commitment to delivering shareholder value and our continued efforts to actively manage our capital.”