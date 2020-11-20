 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California, Priced From the $440,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, its newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, California. The new enclave of single-family homes is situated in a desirable neighborhood that offers a unique lifestyle, combining comfort and modern design with numerous community amenities. Heritage at Mitchell Village homeowners can stroll through acres of open space, enjoy a picnic at the community park or walk to the diverse shops and restaurants at Sunrise Mall and Marketplace at Birdcage. The new master plan is close to Interstate 80 and Highway 50, providing easy commutes into Sacramento. Heritage at Mitchell Village is also near outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking and biking as well as boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005198/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, its newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, California, priced from the $440,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

Heritage at Mitchell Village is one of the homebuilder’s first Sacramento-area communities to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the new one- and two-story homes at Heritage at Mitchell Village showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,300 square feet.

