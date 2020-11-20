KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California, Priced From the $440,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, its newest master-planned community in Citrus Heights, California. The new enclave of single-family homes is situated in a desirable neighborhood that offers a unique lifestyle, combining comfort and modern design with numerous community amenities. Heritage at Mitchell Village homeowners can stroll through acres of open space, enjoy a picnic at the community park or walk to the diverse shops and restaurants at Sunrise Mall and Marketplace at Birdcage. The new master plan is close to Interstate 80 and Highway 50, providing easy commutes into Sacramento. Heritage at Mitchell Village is also near outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking and biking as well as boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas.

