 

Chiasma to Host an Expert Panel on Acromegaly and the MPOWERED Phase 3 Trial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases on burdensome and painful injections, today announced that it will host an expert panel on acromegaly and the results from its recently completed MPOWERED Phase 3 clinical trial on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The call will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Maria Fleseriu, MD, FACE, lead investigator of the MPOWERED study, who will discuss the topline data from Chiasma’s Phase 3 MPOWERED study as well as the unmet medical need in acromegaly and the treatment burden that patients experience with monthly somatostatin analog injections. Additionally, a renowned patient advocate and Acromegaly Community President Jill Sisco will discuss the patient experience switching to MYCAPSSA. Dr. Fleseriu and Ms. Sisco will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Chiasma's management team will also provide an overview of the MPOWERED Phase 3 topline data, which were announced on November 18th. MPOWERED (Maintenance of acromegaly Patients with Octreotide capsules compared with injections – Evaluation of REsponse Durability), was a global, randomized, non-inferiority, open-label, and active-controlled 15-month trial that was designed to support a potential marketing application of MYCAPSSA in the European Union.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals only.  To register for the call, please click here.

Maria Fleseriu, MD, FACE is a Professor of Medicine and Neurological Surgery and Director of the Pituitary Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon and Immediate Past President of the Pituitary Society. Dr. Fleseriu has a long-standing clinical and research interest in the pathophysiology and treatment of pituitary and adrenal disorders. She is a frequent plenary guest speaker at national and international meetings on treatment of Cushing’s, acromegaly and growth hormone deficiency, is global principal investigator in clinical trials, and has authored over 170 manuscripts in prestigious journals, including guidelines, consensus papers and book chapters.

