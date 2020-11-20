National securities fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), announces its investigation into David Lerner Associates for the unsuitable concentration in proprietary products invested in non-traded Oil & Gas Investments offered exclusively to its clients. The concentrated investments include the Energy 11 LP, Energy Resource 12 LP, and Spirit of America Fund (NASDAQ:SOAEX). In addition to the precipitous loss in value, most of the interest payments received by investors are now considered return of capital.

According to securities attorney, Lawrence L. Klayman, “David Lerner Associates recommended proprietary products that were unsuitable for most conservative or retired investors.” According to the Energy 11 LP and Energy Resource 12 LP Prospectus and the Partnership Agreement with the Managing Dealer, the Managing Dealer receives a total of 6% in selling commissions and Dealer Manager Incentive Fees of an amount up to 4% of the gross proceeds of the common units sold based on the Partnership’s performance. Klayman adds, “Based on SEC Filings there was an incentive to recommend these proprietary products at the expense of investors.”