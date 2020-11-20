 

Life & Banc Split Corp. Declares Class A Share Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LBS) Life & Banc Split Corp. (“LBS”) is pleased to announce a distribution payable on December 14, 2020 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020 in the amount of $0.10 per class A share.   

This distribution for the class A shares of LBS is being announced for November as the net asset value per unit of LBS as at November 19, 2020 (after taking into account the payment of the Class A distribution) was greater than $15.00. In accordance with the articles of incorporation for LBS, cash distributions may be paid on the class A shares, if after payment of the distribution, the net asset value per unit would be greater than $15.00. Each month, LBS reviews whether the net asset value per unit meets this requirement in order to determine if a class A share distribution will be announced for such month.

LBS offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for class A shareholders which provides class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


