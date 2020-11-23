SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printed wearables market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. 3D printed wearable technology has witnessed high adoption in the healthcare industry. Due to numerous technological innovations in this sector, the market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. The demand for 3D printing is on the rise, probably due to the technology's ability to customize products to fit a customer's requirements. Moreover, numerous manufacturers have invested in the R&D of 3D printed wearables owing to increasing demand in the healthcare industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

The prosthetics segment dominated the market in 2019 with a share of around 35.9% owing to increasing demand for prosthetics implants in developing countries

The surgical instruments segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of 8.6% over the forecast period

The academic institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 36.2% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to increasing investment in R&D of 3D printing wearable devices

The hospital segment is expected to register the fastest growth of 8.5% over the forecast period

North America held the maximum revenue share of 40.6% in 2019. This can be attributed to the rapid increase in the development of wearable devices to meet the growing demand for efficient healthcare in the country.

3D Printed Wearables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Prosthetics, Orthopedic Implants), By End User (Hospital, Pharma & Biotech Companies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

Various companies are investing in 3D printing to gain a competitive advantage. It provides the opportunity to upsurge the life cycle of a product with the help of advanced technology. As per the survey, it is estimated that the healthcare wearable industry is estimated to reach USD 40 Million revenue by 2022 owing to the constantly improving quality of healthcare wearables and increasing aging population. Due to these factors, the demand for portable medical devices is seen increasing in near future.