 

Atos named by Gartner as an Edge AI Technology Innovator for 2020

 Atos named by Gartner as an Edge AI Technology Innovator for 2020

Paris, France, November 23, 2020 – Atos today announces that Gartner, Inc. has named Atos as an Edge AI Tech Innovator for 2020 in its new report ‘Emerging technologies: Tech Innovators in Edge AI’, published in October 2020, which highlights those technology providers which advance and accelerate the use of AI at the Edge.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as in this emerging field of Edge AI” said Emmanuel Le Roux, SVP, Global Head of Big Data, Atos. “We believe this recognition highlights our R&D investment strategy to offer breakthrough innovation in edge computing, including innovative hardware, software solutions and end-to-end services, in order to provide our customers with the best edge capabilities for cost and process optimization.”

Atos provides:

  • An end-to-end Edge solution from infrastructure to managed services – Atos’ solution includes hardware and software and is enriched by a use case approach
  • Its BullSequana Edge Server delivers powerful AI inference and real-time analytics at the edge while keeping data safe and secure
  • Codex AI Vision - a GDPR-compliant computer vision solution for threat tracking and crowd detection based on feature tracking
  • Codex Smart Edge – a highly-scalable industrial IoT and Edge Computing Platform to manage industrial operations efficiently and in real-time from any location, in a highly secure way
  • Predictive maintenance solutions such as Digital Twin efficiently run on Atos’ BullSequana Edge help business take insightful decisions.

Gartner selected and reviewed 12 technology service providers for this report based on the observed ability to market and sell AI-based or AI-enabling technologies with proven capabilities for optimization and/or transformation.

For more information, go to https://atos.net/en/solutions/bullsequana-edge

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

