 

Ron Santiago Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces today the appointment of Ron Santiago as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK, covering all activities and rental brands of the Group in its UK perimeter.

Ron Santiago joins the UK business, following 12 years as Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia and New Zealand. Starting in his new role at the beginning of November, he has taken over from Gary Smith who has been appointed as Managing Director, for Europcar Mobility Group Northern Europe and US Region.

Ron Santiago will focus on leveraging the Group’s and the UK business assets to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever. He will also deploy the Group CONNECT 2023 plan in the UK, which aims at responding to customers’ new mobility needs and expectations (eg: digital, flexibilty, accessibility, sustainability), in order to fully benefit from the market rebound in the years to come.

Commenting on his appointment, Ron Santiago said:

It is tremendously exciting to be returning to the UK where I worked for 17 years, previously. Gary Smith has handed over the reins of an innovative and customer-focused business that has stood up to the challenges of 2020 exceptionally well, delivering services that go to the heart of the needs of private and business customers.

In a challenging and complex environment, still impacted by the pandemic, I’m excited to work with our colleagues and customers, as we focus on providing the right mobility solutions to help the UK economy get back on track. I’m also looking forward to be developing and offering services that can support the government’s low and zero emission goals.”

Named Australian CEO Magazine’s 2018 Managing Director of the Year in recognition of his outstanding leadership, guiding the business transformation and continued excellence of performance over more than a decade in Australia / New Zealand for the Group, Ron Santiago’s car rental career spans 33 years, 3 continents and 9 countries.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility Service Company” by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV – rental to “Uber like” chauffeurs).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer ; its 4 major brands being: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round- trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

