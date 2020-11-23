Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 16 November to 20 November 2020:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,284,796 121,458,096 16 November 2020 34,757 94.60 3,288,123 17 November 2020 44,651 95.24 4,252,459 18 November 2020 19,640 94.88 1,863,443 19 November 2020 24,028 96.88 2,327,917 20 November 2020 25,000 96.02 2,400,418 Accumulated under the program 1,432,872 135,590,455

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 16 November – 20 November 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,709,380 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.71% of the total share capital.

