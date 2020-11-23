 

Carvana Launches in Harrisonburg with As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 12:00  |  32   |   |   

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Harrisonburg area residents. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005424/en/

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Harrisonburg, Va., offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to its 263rd market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Harrisonburg, Va., offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to its 263rd market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers shop online from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership entirely. All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy - an upgrade to the traditional test-drive - ensuring customers have time to determine if the vehicle fits their life. By living with their vehicle for a week, Harrisonburg residents can do everything from installing the bike rack for their next trip to the Shenandoah Valley bike trails or check if there’s enough cargo space for groceries.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“Harrisonburg residents will now be able to choose from thousands of vehicles online and have it delivered to their front door as soon as the next day,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “An easy, convenient and transparent car buying experience is an offering we’re confident the community will embrace.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 263 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Carvana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carvana Launches in Harrisonburg with As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Harrisonburg area residents. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 20,000 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
NIC’s Free COVID-19 Testing Solution Expands to Northwest Kansas
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Carvana Debuts Flagship Car Vending Machine in Atlanta
13.11.20
Carvana Rallies Consumers to Live Feelessly
12.11.20
Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
12.11.20
Carvana Grows Reach in California Central Coast
29.10.20
Carvana Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
24.10.20
Carvana Partners with 7-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing in INDYCAR