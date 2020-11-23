Carvana Launches in Harrisonburg with As-Soon-As-Next Day Delivery

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Harrisonburg area residents. In as little as five minutes, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Harrisonburg, Va., offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to its 263rd market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers shop online from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership entirely. All Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy - an upgrade to the traditional test-drive - ensuring customers have time to determine if the vehicle fits their life. By living with their vehicle for a week, Harrisonburg residents can do everything from installing the bike rack for their next trip to the Shenandoah Valley bike trails or check if there’s enough cargo space for groceries.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

“Harrisonburg residents will now be able to choose from thousands of vehicles online and have it delivered to their front door as soon as the next day,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “An easy, convenient and transparent car buying experience is an offering we’re confident the community will embrace.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 263 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005424/en/