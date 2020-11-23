 

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Recognized as Leading Firms at the 2020 Who’s Who Legal Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were honored as firm of the year in five categories at the annual Who’s Who Legal Awards.

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following categories:

  • Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year

  • Consulting Firm of the Year

  • Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year

  • Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year

Compass Lexecon was recognized as Competition Economics Firm of the Year.

FTI Consulting is the only firm to receive the Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year awards since they were introduced in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Compass Lexecon is the only firm to receive the Competition Economics Firm of the Year award since it debuted in 2015. The awards were based on Who’s Who Legal research and the firms’ performance compared to peers.

Commenting on the awards, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “These awards recognize the commitment our professionals have to support clients on their most challenging engagements, and our entire firm’s commitment to attract and develop the set of extraordinary talent that can do so.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn. 

