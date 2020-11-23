FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Recognized as Leading Firms at the 2020 Who’s Who Legal Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary were honored as firm of the year in five categories at the annual Who’s Who Legal Awards.

Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year





Consulting Firm of the Year





Insurance Expert Witnesses Firm of the Year





Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Firm of the Year



Compass Lexecon was recognized as Competition Economics Firm of the Year.

FTI Consulting is the only firm to receive the Arbitration Expert Firm of the Year and Consulting Firm of the Year awards since they were introduced in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Compass Lexecon is the only firm to receive the Competition Economics Firm of the Year award since it debuted in 2015. The awards were based on Who’s Who Legal research and the firms’ performance compared to peers.

Commenting on the awards, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “These awards recognize the commitment our professionals have to support clients on their most challenging engagements, and our entire firm’s commitment to attract and develop the set of extraordinary talent that can do so.”

