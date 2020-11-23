 

GeoPark Announces Agreement to Sell 10% WI in the Manati Gas Field in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an agreement to sell its 10% non-operated working interest (“WI”) in the Manati gas field in Brazil to Gas Bridge S.A. (“Gas Bridge”).

The total consideration of the transaction amounts to R$144.4 million (approximately $27 million1), including a fixed payment of R$124.4 million plus an earn-out of R$20.0 million, which is subject to obtaining certain regulatory approvals.

The transaction was agreed with an effective date of December 31, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions, including the acquisition by Gas Bridge of the remaining 90% WI and operatorship of the Manati gas field. Two other non-operating partners in the Manati gas field consortium with a combined 55% WI have already announced their respective agreements to sell their WI to Gas Bridge. Subject to the agreement by the remainder of the consortium and regulatory approvals, closing of the transaction would occur in 4Q2021.

The Manati Gas field has net proven and probable PRMS reserves of approximately 3 million barrels of oil equivalent, based on December 2019 DeGolyer and MacNaughton’s certification, and adjusted by production during the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 of 1,127 boepd.

NOTICE

Additional information about GeoPark can be found in the “Investor Support” section on the website at www.geo-park.com.

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘estimate’’ and ‘‘potential,’’ among others.

Forward-looking statements that appear in a number of places in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations, regarding various matters, including regulatory approvals, the acquisition by Gas Bridge of the remaining WI and operatorship in the Manati gas field and the closing of the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions, and on information currently available to the management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a discussion of the risks facing the Company that could affect whether these forward-looking statements are realized, see filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 Amount in dollars estimated using an exchange rate of R$5.35 per dollar.

GeoPark USD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoPark Announces Agreement to Sell 10% WI in the Manati Gas Field in Brazil GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Voluntis Successfully Completes a Capital Increase of €5.9 Million and Finalizes the Financing of ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. – ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
GeoPark Announces Successful Indico Field Drilling in CPO-5 Block in Colombia With Initial Flow Rate of 5,500 BOPD of 35.2° API
05.11.20
GeoPark Announces Extraordinary Cash Dividend, Quarterly Cash Dividend and Share Buyback Program
05.11.20
GeoPark Announces 2021 Work Program and Investment Guidelines
05.11.20
GeoPark Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results