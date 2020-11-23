 

ALRT Diabetes Solution Platform is Cleared by Health Canada

The ALRT Diabetes Solution software received Medical Device Establishment Licence (MDEL) – MDEL 15143 (Company ID 161989)

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALR Technologies Inc. (“ALRT”) (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, is pleased to announce the clearance of the ALRT Diabetes Solution software by Health Canada. Canada requires an MDEL for distribution of Software Medical Device Class 1 (the classification of the ALRT Diabetes Solution software).

ALRT expects to receive clearance for the complementary blood glucose meter and test strips in the first quarter of 2021. This is required because of the addition of Bluetooth capability to the meter previously cleared in Canada.

ALRT is planning to launch the ALRT Diabetes Solution in Canada in the second quarter of 2021. This will be a significant benefit to healthcare providers conducting timely and effective diabetes medication reviews. Controlling the progression of diabetes will bend down the treatment cost curve and reduce the overall healthcare costs due to co-morbidities. In some Canadian provinces, current reimbursement for therapy assessment will cover the cost of the platform, testing supplies, and professional staff who will review the data.

The role that remote medical care can provide has increased significantly around the world during the recent pandemic. Health plans are now recognizing its value by adding reimbursement for providers who utilize remote patient outreach platforms. Canada has been a leader in providing best care with this new delivery model.

According to Diabetes Canada, 3,772,000 Canadians are currently diagnosed with diabetes. They estimate that there are 11,232,000 Canadians with diabetes, undiagnosed diabetes and prediabetes. Diabetes Canada also expects the number of diagnosed patients to increase by 30% between 2020 and 2030. The future health and financial impact of diabetes in Canada, combined with recent advancements in technology and remote care make this the perfect time for Canada to implement the ALRT Diabetes Solution.

About ALR Technologies Inc.
ALR Technologies is a medical device company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. ALRT also offers an algorithm to provide prescribers support for timely non-insulin medication advancements. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes. The program adheres to established clinical practice guidelines and tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections in clinical settings. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data. More information about ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com.

