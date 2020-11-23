 

DLH to Announce Fourth Quarter FY20 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading healthcare and human services provider to the federal government, will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020 on December 7, 2020 before the market opens. DLH will then host a conference call for the investment community that same morning, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which members of senior management will make a brief presentation focused on the financial results and operating trends. A question-and-answer session will follow. 

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256.  Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.  A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 10149431.   

About DLH
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com


Disclaimer

