 

Aemetis Signs Distributor Agreement for Health Safety Products and Receives $24 Million Initial Purchase Order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

CUPERTINO, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireAemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aemetis Health Products, Inc., received a $24 million initial purchase order after signing a supply agreement for sanitizer alcohol and nitrile gloves with a California distributor that provides health safety products to the state of California as well as other governmental entities and large hospital chains throughout the U.S. 

“Aemetis Health Products became what we believe to be the largest production plant for sanitizer alcohol in the Western U.S. during the second quarter of 2020. We are now executing on our plan to produce and market alcohol-based health safety products including hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes and aerosol sanitizers under the Aemetis and private label brand names,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our government and healthcare customers have repeatedly requested that Aemetis extend our product line to include the supply of nitrile gloves.  With more than a decade of extensive business experience in Asian markets, we believe Aemetis is well positioned to be a trusted partner of health safety product manufacturers in that region, as well as other international markets.”  

To support the supply agreement and enable the expansion of the Aemetis Health Products business, Aemetis has negotiated the general terms of a new credit facility with its existing lender, which will be used solely for our health safety product transactions.  

About Aemetis 

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of

ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas anaerobic digester network and pipeline to convert dairy animal waste gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol.  Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com. 

Seite 1 von 2
Aemetis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aemetis Signs Distributor Agreement for Health Safety Products and Receives $24 Million Initial Purchase Order CUPERTINO, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aemetis Health Products, Inc., received a $24 million initial purchase order after signing a supply …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Aemetis Biogas Awarded $7.8 Million in CDFA Grants for Phase 2 RNG Dairy Digester Project
06.11.20
Aemetis to Review Third Quarter Financial Results on November 12, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
14
Aemetis-erneuerbare Brennstoffe und Biochemikalien