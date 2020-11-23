Aemetis Signs Distributor Agreement for Health Safety Products and Receives $24 Million Initial Purchase Order

CUPERTINO, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aemetis Health Products, Inc., received a $24 million initial purchase order after signing a supply agreement for sanitizer alcohol and nitrile gloves with a California distributor that provides health safety products to the state of California as well as other governmental entities and large hospital chains throughout the U.S.

“Aemetis Health Products became what we believe to be the largest production plant for sanitizer alcohol in the Western U.S. during the second quarter of 2020. We are now executing on our plan to produce and market alcohol-based health safety products including hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes and aerosol sanitizers under the Aemetis and private label brand names,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our government and healthcare customers have repeatedly requested that Aemetis extend our product line to include the supply of nitrile gloves. With more than a decade of extensive business experience in Asian markets, we believe Aemetis is well positioned to be a trusted partner of health safety product manufacturers in that region, as well as other international markets.”

To support the supply agreement and enable the expansion of the Aemetis Health Products business, Aemetis has negotiated the general terms of a new credit facility with its existing lender, which will be used solely for our health safety product transactions.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of

ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is building a biogas anaerobic digester network and pipeline to convert dairy animal waste gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and is developing a plant to convert waste orchard wood into cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.