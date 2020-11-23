Ligand Announces Clinical and Regulatory Progress by Multiple Partners with OmniAb Antibodies
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces clinical and regulatory progress by multiple partners utilizing antibodies from its OmniAb discovery platform. Two large multinational pharmaceutical companies with a license to OmniAb have reached clinical-development milestones with their programs. The progress by these companies resulted in a total of $4.5 million in milestone payments being earned by Ligand.
In addition, CStone Pharmaceuticals recently announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has accepted for review CStone’s New Drug Application (NDA) for sugemalimab (CS1001), an OmniAb-derived anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody used in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced squamous and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This marks the first regulatory submission by CStone for sugemalimab. Last month, CStone announced a major financial and commercial partnership with Pfizer to commercialize sugemalimab in greater China. Ligand is entitled to a 3% royalty on worldwide commercial sales of sugemalimab.
CStone also announced that positive clinical data based on a pre-planned interim analysis of the GEMSTONE-302 clinical study were disclosed in an oral presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Asia Virtual Congress 2020 on November 21, 2020 (link to full release here). The GEMSTONE-302 trial is the first randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 study of an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody plus platinum-based chemotherapy as first-line treatment for stage IV squamous or non-squamous NSCLC. The results showed sugemalimab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in progression free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy across PD-L1 expression levels and histologies. Specifically, sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50% and produced an objective response rate (ORR) of 61.4%. The combination therapy was well-tolerated with no new safety signals detected. CStone reported that these Phase 3 data are amongst the best of those reported by other anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies.
