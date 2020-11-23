Ligand Announces Clinical and Regulatory Progress by Multiple Partners with OmniAb Antibodies

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces clinical and regulatory progress by multiple partners utilizing antibodies from its OmniAb discovery platform. Two large multinational pharmaceutical companies with a license to OmniAb have reached clinical-development milestones with their programs. The progress by these companies resulted in a total of $4.5 million in milestone payments being earned by Ligand.

In addition, CStone Pharmaceuticals recently announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has accepted for review CStone’s New Drug Application (NDA) for sugemalimab (CS1001), an OmniAb-derived anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody used in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced squamous and non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This marks the first regulatory submission by CStone for sugemalimab. Last month, CStone announced a major financial and commercial partnership with Pfizer to commercialize sugemalimab in greater China. Ligand is entitled to a 3% royalty on worldwide commercial sales of sugemalimab.