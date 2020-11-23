Akouos to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., CEO, President and co-founder, participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be published today as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1 to 3, 2020.



The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing through the investor relations section of Akouos’s website at www.akouos.com, beginning today, Monday, November 23, 2020, and will be available for 14 days following the conference.