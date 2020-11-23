 

UPDATE VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2020FY

UPDATE: Consolidated annual financial statements, consolidated annual report will be announced on November 27, 2020.

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2020 (starting September 1, 2019 and ending August 31, 2020) according to the following plan:

- December 23, 2019 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;

- April 03, 2020 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;

- June 26, 2020 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;

- October 23, 2020 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;

- November 23, 2020 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.


Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No.: +370 (5) 2525700


