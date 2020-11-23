 

Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference

Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8 at 3:00 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $7 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

