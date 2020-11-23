 

PPG Introduces PPG ENVIROCRON HeatSense Powder Coating for Heat-sensitive Wood, Composite Applications

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG ENVIROCRON HeatSense powder coating for heat-sensitive wood and wood-composite applications, such as medium-density fiberboard (MDF), hardwood, plywood and similar products.

PPG Envirocron HeatSense creates design freedom and valuable benefits in the office furniture market, including sealed edges that improve moisture resistance and increase longevity of the pieces.

Engineered to complement the latest advances in low-temperature cure technology, PPG Envirocron HeatSense coating is formulated to overcome the barriers that have traditionally prevented powder coatings from being a viable option for the wood-finish market. The coating can cure in as few as five minutes at 250 degrees Fahrenheit, be applied uniformly over heat-sensitive substrates and accommodate the shrinking and swelling of wood over the finished product’s lifetime.

The coating encapsulates the substrate with a smooth, durable finish, providing a moisture barrier and allowing freedom of design not possible with laminated coatings. When applied and cured properly, PPG Envirocron HeatSense coating enables wood manufacturers to finish their products in a broad range of colors, textures, special effects and antimicrobial*-protected coating options, such as PPG SILVERSAN coatings.

Used in a one- or two-coat process, PPG Envirocron HeatSense coating can be cured quickly in a convection or infrared (IR) oven and is fully reclaimable, allowing for cost-effective and efficient production. In addition, the coating is formulated without volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous materials. It has an overall low carbon footprint when compared to solvent-based paints, stains and laminates.

“Powder coatings have long been valued on metal substrates for their durability and low carbon footprint,” said Shelley Verdun, PPG business manager, powder, industrial coatings. “The introduction of PPG Envirocron HeatSense coating enables us to transfer those benefits to key wood coating markets, such as cabinetry, office furniture and building products. It is a game changer for the industry, and PPG is excited to be the innovation leader.”

For more information about PPG Envirocron HeatSense coatings, visit www.ppgindustrialcoatings.com, connect with PPG on LinkedIn or call 1-800-258-6398.

*Antimicrobial is limited to the treated surface to provide mold and mildew resistance on the paint film and to inhibit the growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria that may affect the surface of the coating. The use of these products does not protect users of any such treated article or others against food-borne or disease-causing bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease-causing organisms.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world and Envirocron are trademarks and SilverSan and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

