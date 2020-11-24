 

Pacific Premier Bank and Los Angeles Chargers Renew Partnership, Launch Bolts Community Crew

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), announced today a multi-year partnership renewal with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers. As part of the extended partnership, the organizations will continue their joint efforts in promoting social change and giving back to their local communities.

Pacific Premier and the Chargers also announced today the launch of Bolts Community Crew, which is a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community. Some of these opportunities will be part of special events designed specifically for fans, while others will be through nonprofit organizations that are partners with the Chargers and Pacific Premier. In addition to promoting charitable efforts, the Bolts Community Crew platform will provide an opportunity to engage with the community regarding social justice, equality, and empowerment.

“The Chargers are proud to continue our partnership with Pacific Premier Bank and together launch Bolts Community Crew, helping further our long-standing commitment to serve the community,” said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Chargers. “Bolts Community Crew is yet another avenue for us to provide help where help is needed—this time by harnessing the passion of the Chargers fan base while leveraging not only the assets of our own organization, but those of a tremendous partner like Pacific Premier Bank to be a force for good across Southern California.”

The Bolts Community Crew’s first volunteer effort will be packing 5,000 hygiene kits to distribute at Midnight Mission’s Skid Row facility for homeless Angelenos. Employees of the Chargers and the Bank will work remotely from home to package the kits, which will be supplied by Clean the World.

In another combined volunteer effort, the two organizations will supply the community with much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) by donating 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Club Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA).

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Gardner said, “Pacific Premier’s partnership with the LA Chargers will continue to place a special emphasis on fulfilling the needs of our community members through social responsibility efforts and best practices. With the new Bolts Community Crew platform, we have the opportunity to increase community involvement in these efforts in order to create an even bigger impact on our society.”

Seite 1 von 3
Pacific Premier Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Premier Bank and Los Angeles Chargers Renew Partnership, Launch Bolts Community Crew Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), announced today a multi-year partnership renewal with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers. As part of the extended partnership, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Miley Cyrus Kicks Off “Amazon Music Holiday Plays”: A Weekly Concert Experience Featuring Performances and Whimsical Pageantry, December 1, in her ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
Merck to Acquire OncoImmune
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Community Partner, Growth Partners Arizona, Receives FHLBank San Francisco AHEAD Grant
27.10.20
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results