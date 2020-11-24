Pacific Premier Bank and Los Angeles Chargers Renew Partnership, Launch Bolts Community Crew

Pacific Premier and the Chargers also announced today the launch of Bolts Community Crew, which is a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community. Some of these opportunities will be part of special events designed specifically for fans, while others will be through nonprofit organizations that are partners with the Chargers and Pacific Premier. In addition to promoting charitable efforts, the Bolts Community Crew platform will provide an opportunity to engage with the community regarding social justice, equality, and empowerment.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), announced today a multi-year partnership renewal with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers. As part of the extended partnership, the organizations will continue their joint efforts in promoting social change and giving back to their local communities.

“The Chargers are proud to continue our partnership with Pacific Premier Bank and together launch Bolts Community Crew, helping further our long-standing commitment to serve the community,” said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Chargers. “Bolts Community Crew is yet another avenue for us to provide help where help is needed—this time by harnessing the passion of the Chargers fan base while leveraging not only the assets of our own organization, but those of a tremendous partner like Pacific Premier Bank to be a force for good across Southern California.”

The Bolts Community Crew’s first volunteer effort will be packing 5,000 hygiene kits to distribute at Midnight Mission’s Skid Row facility for homeless Angelenos. Employees of the Chargers and the Bank will work remotely from home to package the kits, which will be supplied by Clean the World.

In another combined volunteer effort, the two organizations will supply the community with much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) by donating 1,200 face masks to Boys and Girls Club Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA).

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Gardner said, “Pacific Premier’s partnership with the LA Chargers will continue to place a special emphasis on fulfilling the needs of our community members through social responsibility efforts and best practices. With the new Bolts Community Crew platform, we have the opportunity to increase community involvement in these efforts in order to create an even bigger impact on our society.”