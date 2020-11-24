62 per cent say they have no plans to cut back on gifts this year

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift-giving is a ‘go’ for most Canadians leading up to Black Friday according to a recent survey* by Equifax Canada, with 58 per cent of survey respondents saying they will spend about the same as last year and four per cent saying they will spend more on holiday gifts this year. Only 33 per cent said they will spend less.



While most people will proceed with their holiday shopping plans, the way in which they shop and celebrate may look and feel different this year owing to the pandemic. More holiday shoppers (65 per cent) are likely to shop online this year and 48 per cent of those surveyed say COVID-19 has impacted their holiday shopping plans. Furthermore, 56 per cent indicated that they will not visit with extended family this holiday season; the number climbs to 60 per cent for consumers 55+.