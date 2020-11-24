Bicycle Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place from December 1 – 3, 2020. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A recording of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.coma at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 1. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the fireside chat date.