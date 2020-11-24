 

At Home Group Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming conferences on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lee Bird and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Knudson will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Knudson and Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Risk Management Angela Baldwin will participate in a group meeting with conference participants at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be accessible live and for replay under News & Events at investor.athome.com.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 219 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

