 

Party City Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast will be available via the Company's web site, investor.partycity.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An online replay will also be available following the event.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
ICR 
Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter 
203-682-8200 
InvestorRelations@partycity.com

