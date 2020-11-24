VMware Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Results

“Subscription and SaaS revenue increased 44% year-over-year in Q3 and surpassed license revenue for the first time,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “VMware will continue to invest in and focus on further expanding our Subscription and SaaS portfolio, which we believe will drive company growth, customer satisfaction and shareholder value.”

“Q3 was another good quarter for VMware, and we’re pleased with our results,” commented Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware. “As customers navigate through these unprecedented times, our focus remains on delivering the digital foundation for an unpredictable world. We continue to shape the future in areas that are top priority for every business–from app development to multi-cloud to security and digital workspaces.”

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021:

VMware is raising full-year fiscal 2021 total revenue guidance to $11.7 billion and increasing GAAP net income per diluted share to between $4.17 and $4.27 with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $7.03.

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

At VMworld 2020, VMware welcomed nearly 200,000 registrants and introduced a wave of new offerings and partnerships designed to help customers navigate their own transformation journeys. The news across VMworld includes: VMware unveiled new innovations to deliver intrinsic security to the world’s digital infrastructure. Specifically, VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload delivers advanced protection built into vSphere for better securing modern workloads to reduce the attack surface and strengthen security posture. VMware outlined VMware Workforce Anywhere solutions to provide exceptional workforce experiences, end-to-end Zero Trust security controls and simplified management featuring VMware NSX Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Workspace ONE and Carbon Black Endpoint Security capabilities. VMware announced partnerships with Menlo Security and Zscaler to help large global enterprises simplify the adoption of a complete SASE architecture and more effectively implement Zero Trust security. VMware acquired SaltStack, a pioneer in building intelligent, event-driven automation software. SaltStack will enable VMware to significantly broaden its software configuration management and infrastructure and network automation capabilities. VMware unveiled updates to Tanzu support across VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. VMware announced Project Monterey—a technology preview focused on evolving the architecture for the data center, cloud and edge to address the changing requirements of next-generation applications including AI, machine learning and 5G applications. VMware and NVIDIA announced a broad partnership to deliver both an end-to-end enterprise platform for AI and a new architecture for data center, cloud and edge that uses NVIDIA DPUs (data processing units) to support existing and next-generation applications. This will help accelerate AI adoption, enabling enterprises to extend existing infrastructure for AI, manage all applications with a single set of operations and deploy AI-ready infrastructure where the data resides, across the data center, cloud and edge.

The company announced the 5G Telco Cloud Platform, a consistent cloud-first solution powered by a field-proven, carrier-grade, and high-performance cloud native infrastructure with intelligent automation. This new platform includes Tanzu Kubernetes Grid—an embedded Kubernetes distribution—that will allow Communication Service Providers to reliably build, manage and run containerized workloads across private, telco, edge and public clouds.

VMware announced it has collaborated with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to further extend its leadership in 5G. Through this alliance, the companies seek to help communication service providers meet the requirements of 5G networks and accelerate the roll-out of 5G by optimizing Samsung’s portfolio of telco offerings from Core to Edge to RAN for both containerized network functions and virtualized network functions with VMware Telco Cloud Platform.

The company unveiled VMware vSphere 7 Update 1, VMware vSAN 7 Update 1 and VMware Cloud Foundation 4.1 product releases that streamline customer adoption of Kubernetes, support stateful applications with new developer-ready capabilities and enhance scalability and operations with new features. VMware also announced Tanzu editions—packaging portfolio capabilities to address the most common scenarios customers encounter in their modernization efforts.

In August, the company was positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2020.” 1

In September, VMware has again been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.2 This is the third consecutive year VMware has been positioned as a Leader for VMware SD-WAN in Gartner’s evaluation for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

The company will host a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and business outlook. A live web broadcast of the event will be available on the VMware investor relations website at http://ir.vmware.com. Slides will accompany the web broadcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available on the website for two months. In addition, six quarters of historical data for unearned revenue will also be made available at http://ir.vmware.com in conjunction with the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to VMware’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding VMware innovations, product and solutions developments and previews, and their expected benefits to customers, including those relating to VMware Carbon Black Cloud, VMware Workforce Anywhere, Tanzu, Project Monterey and the 5G Telco Cloud Platform; partnerships with Menlo Security and Zscaler and collaboration with NVIDIA, and their expected benefits to customers; the expected benefits of the acquisition of SaltStack; and VMware FY21 financial guidance regarding total revenue and GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, financial condition, our customers, the business environment and the global and regional economies; (2) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (3) delays or reductions in consumer, government and information technology spending; (4) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into the virtualization software and cloud, end user and mobile computing, and security industries, as well as new product and marketing initiatives by VMware’s competitors; (5) the ability to successfully integrate into VMware acquired companies and assets and smoothly transition services related to divested assets from VMware; (6) rapid technological changes in the virtualization software and cloud, end user, security and mobile computing industries; (7) VMware’s customers’ ability to transition to new products, platforms, services, solutions and computing strategies in such areas as containerization, modern applications, intrinsic security and networking, cloud, digital workspaces, virtualization and the software defined data center, and the uncertainty of their acceptance of emerging technology; (8) VMware’s ability to enter into, maintain and extend strategically effective partnerships, collaborations and alliances; (9) the continued risk of litigation and regulatory actions; (10) VMware’s ability to protect its proprietary technology; (11) changes to product and service development timelines; (12) VMware’s relationship with Dell Technologies and Dell’s ability to control matters requiring stockholder approval, including the election of VMware’s board members and matters relating to Dell’s investment in VMware; (13) the potential impact of Dell’s investigation of strategic alternatives with respect to its interest in VMware, including a potential spinoff and related special cash dividend; (14) VMware’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified employees; (15) the ability of VMware to utilize our relationship with Dell to leverage go-to-market and product development activities; (16) risks associated with cyber-attacks, information security and data privacy; (17) disruptions resulting from key management changes; (18) risks associated with international sales such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and increased trade barriers; (19) changes in VMware’s financial condition; (20) geopolitical changes such as Brexit and increased tariffs and trade barriers that could adversely impact our non-U.S. sales; and (21) other business effects, including those related to industry, market, economic, political, regulatory and global health conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including VMware’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8- K that we may file from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, November 1, October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: License $ 639 $ 728 $ 2,019 $ 2,147 Subscription and SaaS 676 470 1,880 1,320 Services 1,549 1,458 4,574 4,271 Total revenue 2,864 2,656 8,473 7,738 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 44 42 119 116 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 142 103 400 294 Cost of services revenue 330 311 969 916 Research and development 714 642 2,058 1,846 Sales and marketing 912 918 2,727 2,674 General and administrative 250 269 773 701 Realignment 44 — 47 — Operating income 428 371 1,380 1,191 Investment income 1 12 7 40 Interest expense (52 ) (40 ) (156 ) (108 ) Other income (expense), net 177 17 186 75 Income before income tax 554 360 1,417 1,198 Income tax provision (benefit) 120 (30 ) 150 (4,842 ) Net income 434 390 1,267 6,040 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests — (17 ) — (50 ) Net income attributable to VMware, Inc. $ 434 $ 407 $ 1,267 $ 6,090 Net income per weighted-average share attributable to VMware, Inc. common stockholders, basic for Classes A and B $ 1.03 $ 0.98 $ 3.02 $ 14.60 Net income per weighted-average share attributable to VMware, Inc. common stockholders, diluted for Classes A and B $ 1.02 $ 0.96 $ 3.00 $ 14.32 Weighted-average shares, basic for Classes A and B 420,857 416,387 419,758 417,002 Weighted-average shares, diluted for Classes A and B 423,400 423,035 423,093 425,366 __________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 4 3 13 10 Cost of services revenue 25 20 74 58 Research and development 140 118 397 328 Sales and marketing 85 76 243 204 General and administrative 50 39 141 104

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) October 30, January 31, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,898 $ 2,915 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6 and $7 1,789 1,883 Due from related parties, net 672 1,457 Other current assets 473 436 Total current assets 6,832 6,691 Property and equipment, net 1,311 1,280 Other assets 2,698 2,266 Deferred tax assets 5,865 5,556 Intangible assets, net 1,059 1,172 Goodwill 9,559 9,329 Total assets $ 27,324 $ 26,294 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 190 $ 208 Accrued expenses and other 2,232 2,151 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings — 2,747 Unearned revenue 5,205 5,218 Total current liabilities 7,627 10,324 Note payable to Dell 270 270 Long-term debt 4,715 2,731 Unearned revenue 4,030 4,050 Income tax payable 790 817 Operating lease liabilities 904 746 Other liabilities 512 347 Total liabilities 18,848 19,285 Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 113,300 and 110,484 shares 1 1 Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 307,222 shares 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 2,201 2,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5 ) (4 ) Retained earnings 6,276 5,009 Total stockholders’ equity 8,476 7,009 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,324 $ 26,294

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, November 1, October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 434 $ 390 $ 1,267 $ 6,040 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 261 219 757 626 Stock-based compensation 304 256 869 705 Deferred income taxes, net 20 (183 ) (177 ) (5,138 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net (190 ) (10 ) (197 ) (30 ) (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, revaluation and impairment, net 15 1 22 (4 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 8 — Other 2 1 — 4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 181 48 102 164 Other current assets and other assets (277 ) (91 ) (622 ) (444 ) Due to/from related parties, net 225 2 785 299 Accounts payable (15 ) 7 (4 ) 14 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 186 (92 ) 393 (82 ) Income taxes payable (2 ) 27 (53 ) 15 Unearned revenue (152 ) 176 (65 ) 618 Net cash provided by operating activities 992 751 3,085 2,787 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (84 ) (52 ) (247 ) (215 ) Purchases of strategic investments (5 ) (9 ) (16 ) (18 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets — — 21 22 Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets (56 ) (2,052 ) (390 ) (2,437 ) Net cash paid on disposition of a business — — — (4 ) Net cash used in investing activities (145 ) (2,113 ) (632 ) (2,652 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 122 141 264 294 Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — — 1,979 — Borrowings under term loan, net of issuance costs — 1,993 — 1,993 Repayment of term loan (1,500 ) (1,400 ) (1,500 ) (1,400 ) Repayment of current portion of long-term debt — — (1,257 ) — Repurchase of common stock (255 ) (242 ) (566 ) (1,279 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (44 ) (41 ) (319 ) (393 ) Payment to acquire non-controlling interests — — (91 ) — Contribution from Dell — 27 — 27 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1 ) — (3 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,678 ) 478 (1,493 ) (759 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (831 ) (884 ) 960 (624 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 4,822 3,856 3,031 3,596 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 3,991 $ 2,972 $ 3,991 $ 2,972 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 51 $ 67 $ 142 $ 131 Cash paid for taxes, net 111 95 393 283 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ (11 ) $ 10 $ (18 ) $ 5 Changes in tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock, accrued but not paid (6 ) 53 (4 ) 49

VMware, Inc. GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 Total revenue, as reported $ 2,864 $ 2,656 Sequential change in unearned revenue(1) (150 ) 329 Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 2,714 $ 2,985 Change (%) over prior year, as reported (9 )% Assumed Carbon Black unearned revenue(3) $ — $ (151 ) Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue, excluding impact of Carbon Black $ 2,714 $ 2,834 Change (%) over prior year, excluding impact of Carbon Black (4 )% Growth in License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue, as reported $ 1,315 $ 1,198 Sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue(2) (23 ) 223 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue plus sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue $ 1,292 $ 1,421 Change (%) over prior year, as reported (9 )% Assumed Carbon Black unearned subscription and SaaS revenue(3) $ — $ (145 ) Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue plus sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue, excluding impact of Carbon Black $ 1,292 $ 1,276 Change (%) over prior year, excluding impact of Carbon Black 1 % __________ (1) Consists of the change in total unearned revenue from the preceding quarter. Total unearned revenue consists of current and non-current unearned revenue amounts presented in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. (2) Consists of the change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue from the preceding quarter. (3) Amount represents unearned revenue assumed in the acquisition of Carbon Black.

VMware, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL UNEARNED REVENUE SCHEDULE (in millions) (unaudited) October 30, July 31, May 1, January 31, November 1, August 2, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Unearned revenue as reported: License $ 11 $ 11 $ 15 $ 19 $ 19 $ 19 Subscription and SaaS 1,596 1,619 1,579 1,534 1,199 976 Services Software maintenance 6,574 6,696 6,611 6,700 6,106 6,042 Professional services 1,054 1,059 1,013 1,015 893 851 Total unearned revenue $ 9,235 $ 9,385 $ 9,218 $ 9,268 $ 8,217 $ 7,888

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended October 30, 2020 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock

Transactions Intangible

Amortization Realignment

Charges Acquisition,

Disposition

and Other

Items Tax

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 44 — — (11 ) — — — $ 33 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 142 (4 ) — (48 ) — — — $ 90 Cost of services revenue $ 330 (25 ) — — — — — $ 305 Research and development $ 714 (140 ) — (1 ) — — — $ 573 Sales and marketing $ 912 (85 ) (1 ) (23 ) — — — $ 803 General and administrative $ 250 (50 ) — — — (28 ) — $ 172 Realignment $ 44 — — — (44 ) — — $ — Operating income $ 428 304 1 83 44 28 — $ 888 Operating margin(2) 14.9 % 10.6 % — % 2.9 % 1.5 % 1.0 % — 31.0 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 177 — — — — (175 ) — $ 1 Income before income tax $ 554 304 1 83 44 (147 ) — $ 838 Income tax provision $ 120 14 $ 134 Tax rate(2) 21.6 % 16.0 % Net income $ 434 304 1 83 44 (147 ) (14 ) $ 704 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 1.02 $ 0.72 $ — $ 0.20 $ 0.10 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 1.66 __________ (1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 423,400 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Nine Months Ended October 30, 2020 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock

Transactions Intangible

Amortization Realignment

Charges Acquisition,

Disposition

and Other

Items Tax

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 119 (1 ) — (33 ) — — — $ 85 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 400 (13 ) — (138 ) — — — $ 249 Cost of services revenue $ 969 (74 ) (1 ) (1 ) — — — $ 894 Research and development $ 2,058 (397 ) (1 ) (1 ) — (2 ) — $ 1,658 Sales and marketing $ 2,727 (243 ) (4 ) (71 ) — (2 ) — $ 2,404 General and administrative $ 773 (141 ) (1 ) — — (104 ) — $ 527 Realignment $ 47 — — — (47 ) — — $ — Operating income $ 1,380 869 7 244 47 108 — $ 2,656 Operating margin(2) 16.3 % 10.3 % 0.1 % 2.9 % 0.6 % 1.3 % — 31.3 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 186 — — — — (182 ) — $ 5 Income before income tax $ 1,417 869 7 244 47 (74 ) — $ 2,512 Income tax provision $ 150 252 $ 402 Tax rate(2) 10.6 % 16.0 % Net income $ 1,267 869 7 244 47 (74 ) (252 ) $ 2,110 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 3.00 $ 2.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.58 $ 0.11 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 4.99 __________ (1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 423,093 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Three Months Ended November 1, 2019 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock

Transactions Intangible

Amortization Acquisition,

Disposition

and Other

Items Tax

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 42 — — (21 ) — — $ 21 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 103 (3 ) — (26 ) — — $ 73 Cost of services revenue $ 311 (20 ) — (1 ) — — $ 289 Research and development $ 642 (118 ) — — — — $ 524 Sales and marketing $ 918 (76 ) (1 ) (26 ) — — $ 816 General and administrative $ 269 (39 ) — — (55 ) — $ 175 Operating income $ 371 256 1 74 55 — $ 758 Operating margin(2) 14.0 % 9.6 % — % 2.8 % 2.1 % — 28.5 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 17 — — — (10 ) — $ 7 Income before income tax $ 360 256 1 74 45 — $ 737 Income tax provision (benefit) $ (30 ) 147 $ 118 Tax rate(2) N/M 16.0 % Net income $ 390 256 1 74 45 (147 ) $ 619 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ (17 ) 26 — 9 2 (3 ) $ 17 Net income attributable to VMware, Inc. $ 407 230 1 65 43 (144 ) $ 602 Net income per weighted-average share attributable to VMware, Inc. common stockholders, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(4) $ 0.96 $ 0.54 $ — $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ (0.34 ) $ 1.42 __________ N/M - Tax rate calculated on a GAAP basis is not considered meaningful. (1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) Calculated based upon 423,035 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the Nine Months Ended November 1, 2019 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation Employer

Payroll Taxes

on Employee

Stock

Transactions Intangible

Amortization Acquisition,

Disposition

and Other Items Tax

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

As Adjusted(2) Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue $ 116 (1 ) — (62 ) — — $ 53 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue $ 294 (10 ) — (78 ) — — $ 205 Cost of services revenue $ 916 (58 ) — (2 ) — — $ 854 Research and development $ 1,846 (328 ) (1 ) (1 ) — — $ 1,516 Sales and marketing $ 2,674 (204 ) (6 ) (71 ) — — $ 2,394 General and administrative $ 701 (104 ) — — (89 ) — $ 508 Operating income $ 1,191 705 7 214 89 — $ 2,208 Operating margin(2) 15.4 % 9.1 % 0.1 % 2.8 % 1.2 % — 28.5 % Other income (expense), net(3) $ 75 — — — (33 ) — $ 41 Income before income tax $ 1,198 705 7 214 56 — $ 2,181 Income tax provision (benefit) $ (4,842 ) (4) 5,191 $ 349 Tax rate(2) N/M (4) 16.0 % Net income $ 6,040 705 7 214 56 (5,191 ) $ 1,832 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ (50 ) 73 — 27 2 (9 ) $ 43 Net income attributable to VMware, Inc. $ 6,090 632 7 187 54 (5,182 ) $ 1,789 Net income per weighted-average share attributable to VMware, Inc. common stockholders, diluted for Classes A and B(2)(5) $ 14.32 $ 1.48 $ 0.02 $ 0.44 $ 0.13 $ (12.18 ) $ 4.21 __________ N/M - Tax rate calculated on a GAAP basis is not considered meaningful. (1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Operating margin, tax rate and net income per weighted average share information are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Non-GAAP adjustment to other income (expense), net includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. (4) During the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we completed an intra-group transfer of certain of our intellectual property rights to our Irish subsidiary, where our international business is headquartered. A discrete tax benefit of $4.9 billion was recorded as a deferred tax asset. Due to the impact of the discrete tax benefit of $4.9 billion, the tax rate calculated on a GAAP basis is not considered meaningful. (5) Calculated based upon 425,366 diluted weighted-average shares for Classes A and B.

VMware, Inc. REVENUE BY TYPE (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, November 1, October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: License $ 639 $ 728 $ 2,019 $ 2,147 Subscription and SaaS 676 470 1,880 1,320 Total license and subscription and SaaS 1,315 1,198 3,899 3,467 Services: Software maintenance 1,282 1,200 3,797 3,519 Professional services 267 258 777 752 Total services 1,549 1,458 4,574 4,271 Total revenue $ 2,864 $ 2,656 $ 8,473 $ 7,738 Percentage of revenue: License 22.3 % 27.4 % 23.8 % 27.7 % Subscription and SaaS 23.6 % 17.7 % 22.2 % 17.1 % Total license and subscription and SaaS 45.9 % 45.1 % 46.0 % 44.8 % Services: Software maintenance 44.8 % 45.2 % 44.8 % 45.5 % Professional services 9.3 % 9.7 % 9.2 % 9.7 % Total services 54.1 % 54.9 % 54.0 % 55.2 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

VMware, Inc. REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, November 1, October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: United States $ 1,466 $ 1,323 $ 4,268 $ 3,835 International 1,398 1,333 4,205 3,903 Total revenue $ 2,864 $ 2,656 $ 8,473 $ 7,738 Percentage of revenue: United States 51.2 % 49.8 % 50.4 % 49.6 % International 48.8 % 50.2 % 49.6 % 50.4 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOWS (A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE) (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 30, November 1, October 30, November 1, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP cash flows from operating activities $ 992 $ 751 $ 3,085 $ 2,787 Capital expenditures (84 ) (52 ) (247 ) (215 ) Free cash flows $ 908 $ 699 $ 2,838 $ 2,572

VMware, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FISCAL 2021 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE (in millions) (unaudited) Full Year Fiscal 2021 (Projected) Current Guidance GAAP Net income per diluted share $4.17-$4.27(1) Projected Stock-based compensation 2.75 Estimated Employer Payroll Tax on Employee Stock Transactions 0.02 Estimated Intangible Amortization 0.78 Estimated Acquisition, Disposition and Other Related Items(2) — Estimated Tax adjustment(3) (0.76) Estimated Non-GAAP Net income per diluted share $7.03 Projected __________ (1) Values of items excluded from GAAP net income per diluted share are estimates. While the aggregate of estimates may not foot, in total we expect GAAP net income per share to be $2.76 to $2.86 less than non-GAAP net income per share. (2) Current guidance includes gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized, during the nine months ended October 30, 2020, including the unrealized gain of $189 million on an investment in a company that completed its initial public offering during the third quarter of fiscal 2021. (3) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding VMware’s results, VMware has disclosed in this earnings release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow. VMware has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures, other than free cash flow, differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, realignment charges, acquisition, disposition and other items, and discrete items that impacted our GAAP tax rate, each as discussed below. Our non-GAAP financial measures also reflect the application of our non-GAAP tax rate. Free cash flow differs from GAAP cash flow from operating activities with respect to the treatment of capital expenditures.

VMware’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, to calculate bonus payments and to evaluate VMware’s financial performance, the performance of its individual functional groups and the ability of operations to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect VMware’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in VMware’s business, as they exclude charges and gains that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating VMware’s operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. Additionally, management believes information regarding free cash flow provides investors and others with an important perspective on the cash available to make strategic acquisitions and investments, to repurchase shares, to fund ongoing operations and to fund other capital expenditures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing VMware’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation . Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of VMware’s employees and executives, the expense for the fair value of the stock-based instruments VMware utilizes may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of VMware’s core business.

. Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. Although stock-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of VMware’s employees and executives, the expense for the fair value of the stock-based instruments VMware utilizes may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of VMware’s core business. Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. The amount of employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on VMware’s stock price and other factors that are beyond VMware’s control and do not correlate to the operation of the business.

The amount of employer payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on VMware’s stock price and other factors that are beyond VMware’s control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. Amortization of acquired intangible assets . A portion of the purchase price of VMware’s acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, such as intellectual property, and is subject to amortization. However, VMware does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition’s purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Therefore, VMware believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

. A portion of the purchase price of VMware’s acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, such as intellectual property, and is subject to amortization. However, VMware does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition’s purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Therefore, VMware believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. Realignment charges. Realignment charges include workforce reductions, asset impairments, losses on asset disposals and costs to exit facilities. VMware’s management believes it is useful to exclude these items, when significant, as they are not reflective of VMware’s core business and operating results.

Realignment charges include workforce reductions, asset impairments, losses on asset disposals and costs to exit facilities. VMware’s management believes it is useful to exclude these items, when significant, as they are not reflective of VMware’s core business and operating results. Acquisition, disposition and other items. As VMware does not acquire or dispose of businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction, VMware believes it is useful to exclude acquisition, disposition and other items when looking for a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. These items include:



– Direct costs of acquisitions and dispositions, such as transaction and advisory fees.



– Costs associated with integrating acquired businesses.



– Accruals for the portion of merger consideration payable in installments that may be paid in cash or VMware stock, at the option of VMware.



– Gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized.



– Charges recognized for non-recoverable strategic investments or gains recognized on the disposition of strategic investments.



– Gains or losses on sale or disposal of distinct lines of business or product offerings, or transactions with features similar to discontinued operations, including recoveries or charges recognized to adjust the fair value of assets that qualify as “held for sale.”

As VMware does not acquire or dispose of businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each transaction can vary significantly and are unique to each transaction, VMware believes it is useful to exclude acquisition, disposition and other items when looking for a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. These items include: – Direct costs of acquisitions and dispositions, such as transaction and advisory fees. – Costs associated with integrating acquired businesses. – Accruals for the portion of merger consideration payable in installments that may be paid in cash or VMware stock, at the option of VMware. – Gains or losses on investments in equity securities, whether realized or unrealized. – Charges recognized for non-recoverable strategic investments or gains recognized on the disposition of strategic investments. – Gains or losses on sale or disposal of distinct lines of business or product offerings, or transactions with features similar to discontinued operations, including recoveries or charges recognized to adjust the fair value of assets that qualify as “held for sale.” Tax adjustment. Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to VMware’s annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on VMware’s estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating VMware’s non-GAAP income as well as significant tax adjustments. VMware’s estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that VMware management believes materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses, changes to our corporate structure and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to VMware’s estimated annual tax rates as described above, the estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from VMware’s actual tax liabilities.

Additionally, VMware’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flow generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect VMware’s operations. Specifically, in the case of stock-based compensation, if VMware did not pay out a portion of its compensation in the form of stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect VMware’s cash position. VMware compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered measures of VMware’s liquidity. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Management encourages investors and others to review VMware’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

