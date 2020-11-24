 

Kilroy Realty Continues Sustainability Leadership Position Ranked by GRESB

24.11.2020   

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that it has been named a Global Listed Office Sector Leader, a leader in the Americas across all asset classes among publicly traded companies as well as a Global Listed Office Development Sector Leader by GRESB in the 2020 Real Estate Assessment. Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real assets worldwide. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals and emerging regulations. The 2020 GRESB Assessment covers more than US $5.3 trillion assets under management, giving clarity and direction to the real asset investment market as a means to address complex sustainability challenges.

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment Sector Leader Awards Program recognizes real estate and infrastructure companies, funds and assets that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability. GRESB named KRC a Global Listed Office Sector leader among 55 global participants and Regional Listed Sector Leader across all asset types in the Americas out of 79 participants. Notably, this year GRESB began ranking companies with development activities for the first time. GRESB named KRC the Global Listed Development Office Sector leader out of 27 participants as well as the Americas Listed Development Sector Leader out of 45 participants. KRC also ranked first out of 412 participants in the GRESB Resilience Module, which assesses participants’ capacity to assess, manage and adapt in the face of social and environmental shocks and stressors.

"We are proud to recognize the 2020 Sector Leaders for their clear commitment and meaningful action to improve their ESG performance,” said Sander Paul van Tongeren, Managing Director at GRESB. “Your efforts continue to shape the future of sustainability and play a critical role in accelerating the transition towards sustainable real assets.”

In addition, KRC has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fourth year in a row. Established in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are a group of best-in-class indices for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. Only seven North American real estate companies were named to the DJSI World Index this year.

16.11.20
Kilroy Realty Corporation to Participate in the NAREIT REITworld Virtual Conference
02.11.20
Louisa Ritter Joins Kilroy Realty’s Board of Directors
28.10.20
Kilroy Realty Corporation Reports Third Quarter Financial Results