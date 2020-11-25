 

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Appointment of Petr Kustikov as Chief Operating Officer

The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Petr Kustikov as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 December 2020.

Petr has been Head of Project Development at Auriant since 2016, and played a leading role in the construction of the successful CIL plant at the Company’s Tardan mine.  He is an experienced mine manager, having worked in that role at both Oxus Gold and Orsu Metals.  Petr graduated from Navoi State Mining Institute with a degree in Mining Engineering and has completed his Master in Business Administration from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Moscow. Petr has been a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy since 2014.  Immediately prior to joining Auriant he was a Leading Consultant at SRK Consulting (Russia) based in Moscow.

Danilo Lange, Chief Executive, said:

“We are delighted that Petr has accepted this appointment, which will oversee all the Group’s operations, including ongoing production at Tardan and the integration of the development timetables of the Kara-Beldyr and Solcocon projects.  He brings a wealth of relevant experience across a range of disciplines to this important role.”

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solococon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

