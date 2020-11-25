 

lululemon athletica inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

25.11.2020, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 will be released Thursday, December 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, please dial (800) 319-4610 or (604) 638-5340, if calling internationally, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: http://investor.lululemon.com/events.cfm. A replay will be made available online approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.

