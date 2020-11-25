 

Teledyne CARIS receives Canada’s Ocean Supercluster award through the Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program

The CARIS Cloud Technology Project will break down technical barriers to entry for hydrographic processing and charting in support of remote operations

FREDERICTON, N.B., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, is pleased to announce significant funding from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster award to develop software for remote operations survey processing. This is in alignment with the company’s leading AI strategy.

Teledyne CARIS’ project aims at three targeted deliverables:

  1. The enhancement of its desktop-based product line to leverage the cloud to deliver consistent access for global users in every possible circumstance
  2. Support for remote mapping operations to underpin advancements in ocean robotics
  3. Infusing its passion for future ocean mappers with access to virtual training through the CARIS Cloud Platform.

The company has partnered with Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG), a pioneering CARIS customer with vast experience using the company’s software with autonomous vehicles. This real-world experience (and location on Canada’s West Coast) made them an ideal collaborator and provide a national perspective. 

In addition to OFG, Teledyne CARIS will be working with other stakeholders to assist on training, including the University of New Brunswick and Memorial Universities Marine Institute. Both universities offer CARIS software as part of their curriculum. Other stakeholders include CIDCO from Quebec and H2i, a consultancy from Ottawa specializing in Ocean Mapping strategy.

“We are excited to continue innovating in support of remote operations through the design and execution of the CARIS Cloud Program. Collaborating with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is something we have been keen to do and through the Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program we have found our platform. This project has special meaning to Teledyne CARIS as a Canadian endeavor with a global impact,” stated Andy Hoggarth, VP Sales and Marketing at Teledyne CARIS.

See the full CARIS Cloud Project award announcement from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster here: https://youtu.be/NKXDV1H2LIg

Teledyne CARIS is part of the Teledyne Imaging group. For 40 years, Teledyne CARIS has been the leading developer of marine mapping software. We offer a highly effective solution for near real-time processing, robust quality control of sonar data, and the creation and distribution of maps, charts, and digital datasets.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

