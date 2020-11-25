AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired High Performance Liquid Chromatography (“HPLC”) equipment for AgraFlora’s 51,000-Square-foot fully-automated edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (the “Edibles Facility”).



The addition of an Agilent HPLC driven analytical testing platform at the Edibles Facility will allow AgraFlora to rapidly develop and launch new edibles products which have been formulated from the Company’s previously announced (See press release dated August 27, 2020) Research and Development (“R&D”) trials through the Company’s Health Canada R&D license.

James Fletcher, EIC Co-Founder and Operational Manager stated, "Implementing this suite of HPLC analytical equipment into our production strategy will reduce our 3rd party product testing costs, while improving product safety and quality by allowing us to continuously monitor edible production to ensure quality standards are being met. This should also greatly improve our speed to market with unique SKU’s and allow us to offer some of the most price competitive products in the market.”

The Agilent analytical platform will also allow for the Edibles Facility to expand its in-house capability to support future cannabis oil extraction. AgraFlora remains confident that the Company will receive Standard Processing License from Health Canada in Q4 of 2020.

The Company acquired the HPLC equipment in consideration for the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed value of $0.03 per share.

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a leading cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue generating operating assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry; the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Flagship Canadian assets include: Edibles & Infusions, a fully automated manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, MB for white-label and consumer branded edible production; Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low cost cannabis flower, and AAA Heidelberg, a craft focused cannabis producer in London, ON. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly owned subsidiary Farmako GmbH is scaling towards its goal of being Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2020. For more information please visit: https://agraflora.com/.