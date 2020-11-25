Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

Presentation: Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am ET

Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit

Presentation: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.