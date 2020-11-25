 

L Brands Announces Leadership Changes at Victoria’s Secret

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced several key leadership appointments at Victoria’s Secret. Effective immediately, Martin Waters was named Chief Executive Officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, replacing John Mehas, who has served in the role since February 2019. Waters will report to Stuart Burgdoerfer, Interim CEO of Victoria’s Secret and CFO of L Brands. Laura Miller was named Chief Human Resources Officer of Victoria’s Secret; Becky Behringer was promoted to Executive Vice President of North America Store Sales and Operations; and Janie Schaffer was named Chief Design Officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie.

“The Board and I are thrilled by the appointments of these talented leaders with demonstrated records of execution,” said Sarah Nash, chair of L Brands’ Board of Directors. “Martin Waters is an experienced retail executive who has led our international business for the past 12 years. He is an exceptional leader and is widely respected both within and outside of our business. Laura brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role of CHRO, combined with a passion for helping people reach their full potential. Becky’s deep knowledge of our stores organization and the customer will help us deliver success as we approach the Holiday season and beyond. Janie is a proven leader with a record of creating and re-positioning brands and growing profitable sales across international markets.”

Nash continued, “With their collective expertise and working together alongside the entire leadership team at Victoria’s Secret, we will continue to drive the business forward and reposition it for success. We thank John for his contributions to the brand during his tenure.”

About Martin Waters:
Waters joined L Brands in 2008 as head of the international division. Under Martin’s leadership, the international business has expanded from the early phases of incubation to more than 700 stores globally. Prior to his role with L Brands, Martin was managing director for Boots International, Europe’s leading health and beauty retailer. Martin also has significant experience in strategic planning, merchandising, planning and allocation, brand management, marketing and supply chain operations.

