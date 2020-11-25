 

Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach US$311 Bn by 2027; Increased Efforts to Find New Therapeutics to Fuel Market Growth TMR

-  Cancer diagnostics market is expected to achieve a promising rate of growth as more research & development activities continue to break through in the oncology domain.

-  As one of the deadliest diseases known to the mankind, growing prevalence of cancer is compelling healthcare service providers for further research for innovative treatment.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published report, Transparency Market Research speaks about the global cancer diagnostics market and its future developments and prospects. The research report entails in detail about the history of market, current trends, possible restraints, geographical outlook, and key players operating in the market space. The research report offers detailed segmentation that provides reader with the micro as well as macro understanding of the global cancer diagnostic market.

According to the research report, the global cancer diagnostics market will grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the giver forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. The research report valued the global market at US$146.2 Bn in 2018. Given the rate of growth, the market is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$311 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Cancer Diagnostic Market – Overview

  • Cancer is one of most potent and deadliest diseases known to mankind. It is caused by environmental factors resulting to gene mutations that affects vital cell-regulatory proteins. According to the American Cancer Society over 1.7 million cancer cases were diagnosed in 2019.
  • The global cancer diagnostics is primarily segmented in terms of diagnostic methods, applications, and region.
  • The methods of diagnostics include biopsy, endoscopy, imaging, and tumor biomarker tests. Of these, the imaging segment is likely to be the most lucrative segment in the coming years of the forecast period.
  • The popularity of the segment is primarily driven by its non-invasive nature compared to other diagnostic tests. In addition to this, with constant technological advancements, new combination and modalities are offering improved imaging and thus further fueling the segment growth.
  • In terms of application, the global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and blood cancer.
  • Of these, the segment of breast cancer is expected to have a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of breast cancer among women is likely to help in fueling the segment growth.

