 

EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) - Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.11.2020, 19:00  |  27   |   |   

25 November 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • In Q3 2020 the Company continued to expand its activity to Europe and diversify its portfolio to ensure long-term capital preservation. Following this strategy, in July 2020, the Company acquired 100% of interest in the entity holding a hotel property in Salzgasse 4 in Dresden, Germany. The property is located in the historic centre of Dresden, very close to the main city attractions and Dresden Airport. It comprises an area of 15,550 sqm. with a total of 180 rooms, 46 underground parking spaces, a spa, restaurant, 261 sqm. of retail space and meeting rooms for up to 230 people. The property and is occupied by 4-star Hotel Innside Dresden of Melia Hotels & Resorts Group. The current lease runs till December 2029.
  • The Company’s rental properties continue generating sufficient cash to cover the Company’s operating expenses, service the debt and partially finance its new acquisitions.
  • The Company successfully continued sales of Arbat premises in Moscow.  During 3rd quarter 2020 a few more apartments and parking lots have been sold.
  • RUB and EUR, the major currencies in which the Group operates, continue to be volatile and have an impact on the Company’s operating result and net asset value. RUB weakened against US$ by more than 26% since the beginning of 2020. In average for the 9 months of 2020 RUB weakened by 11% as compared to the same period of 2019. EUR appreciated against USD by 4% and 1%, accordingly.
  • The management of the Company is constantly monitoring the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's rental income on an asset by asset basis. As of today, the Management of the Company cannot judge on the future potential negative impact of Covid-19 on the global economy and major financial markets as well as on the Company's properties but as per the most recent assessment, impacts on our portfolio are only considered short-term with no material impact expected for the long-term.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The above key events led to the following main changes in the Company’s financial results for Q3 2020:

  • Acquisition of new hotel property in Dresden, SALZ 4, added US$ 60.52 million (EUR 51.5 million) to the value of the Company’s investment properties.
  • Further, during Q3 2020 the Group’s additional investments in LASS 1, an office property under refurbishment in Vienna, amount to approximately EUR 15 million, resulting in its recognized value of US$ 103.70 million as of 30 September 2020. The Group measures LASS 1 property at cost, since its fair value is not reliably measurable in the refurbishment stage, until its fair value becomes reliably measurable or construction is completed (whichever is earlier).
  • The Group’s borrowings increased due to the loan with a total value of US$ 22 million (EUR 19 million) granted by Hypo Vereinsbank (member of Unicredit Group) which was acquired together with the acquisition of SALZ 4 property. The loan matures in December 2029 and is payable through monthly amortization payments with a balloon payment of EUR 9.76 million. 
  • Apart from the impact of Q3 2020 acquisitions, the values of the Group’s properties and debt are influenced by the currency fluctuations between RUR/EUR and US$.
  • Net rental income declined from US$ 56 million for 9 months of 2019 to US$ 45 for 9 months of 2020. The decrease is mainly attributable to Russian properties and caused especially by the compression of US$ values of RUR-denominated revenues resulting from RUR depreciation, as well as by revision of certain leases.
  • Properties acquired in the first 9 months 2020, STRAL 3 and SALZ 4, contributed US$ 2 million and US$ 0,7 million, respectively, for the period after acquisition by the Group (STRAL 3: 6 months, SALZ 4: 3 months).
  • For 9 months of 2020 foreign exchange gain recognised in the Company’s income statement was partially overlapped by negative change in currency translation adjustment recognized directly in equity; so the overall gain from exchange rate fluctuations in the reporting period is US$ 13 million.

Attachment


EPH European Property Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) - Third Quarter 2020 Financial Update 25 November 2020, Road Town, Tortola, BVI BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS In Q3 2020 the Company continued to expand its activity to Europe and diversify its portfolio to ensure long-term capital preservation. Following this strategy, in July 2020, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Nevada Copper Provides Financing Update
FRO - Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
Gen III Announces Debt Settlement
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
Nokia, A1 provide private wireless connectivity for Siemens renewable energy microgrid
Titel
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:14 Uhr
Korrigenda: EPH European Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to 4,500,000 new ordinary shares for USD 36.82 per share
23.11.20
EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces plans to issue and offer up to 4,500,000 new ordinary shares