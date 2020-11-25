 

Red White & Bloom Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce they will be in attendance at two invitational investment conferences this month.

Benzinga Small Cap Conference
Panel Discussion: Tuesday, December 8th, 2020
Presentation: Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 – 1:00PM ET

2020 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual MSO Cannabis Summit
Presentation: Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 – 3:00PM ET

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with RWB’s management during these events, please contact Red White & Bloom’s Investor Relations at IR@redwhitebloom.com.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on the major US markets of Michigan, Illinois, California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Massachusetts with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:

Tyler Troup, Managing Director
Circadian Group IR
IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

Visit us on the web: www.RedWhiteBloom.com

Follow us on social media:
Twitter: @rwbbrands
Facebook: @redwhitebloombrands
Instagram: @redwhitebloombrands

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company’s current expectations.  When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.  The forward-looking statements and information in this press release includes information relating to the new team members expertise and how the Company will benefit from their ability to assist the Company implement its business plan. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

