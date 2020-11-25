Crown Castle to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE