 

Launch of next generation Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler opens up new business opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 09:42  |  61   |   |   

Announcement no. 9-2020

Copenhagen, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After extensive and successful testing, Hypefactors will launch version 4.0 of the Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler in the Hypefactors tech platform. This will benefit all current and future customers as well as open up new business segments and opportunities. The launch is planned for Monday 30. November 2020.

As one of few media intelligence companies in the world, Hypefactors has developed a proprietary advanced crawler technology, searching, finding, and enriching relevant media mentions in near real-time.

With version 4.0, more than 4 million articles are streamed in continuously, as big data and enriched using custom-built automated machine learning (ML) solutions. Add to this that more than 2 million social media posts, pictures, and videos are processed daily. The machine-learning-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables a unique level of automation, scale and precision combined that is unreported in science and business. This specialized application of AI on media data turns our big data into smart data for the users.

Highlights of version 4.0 are:

  • Machine-learned advertisement detector
  • AI-assisted automated detection of new relevant media sources
  • Global media impact indicators
  • Time-series analysis using AI-based publication date recognition across all languages
  • More accurate impression/readership estimation
  • Unmatched machine-learned reputation assessment

Through these updates, more media sources from non-Western regions have been added, incl. from Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Also, more niche sites and blogs have been added. This has significantly expanded our global media coverage.

The development providing users with the market’s most accurate streams of relevant media data, has been made possible using recent theoretical advances in machine learning, and supported by Google and Amazon cloud solutions through the Silicon Valley-based accelerator Founder Friendly Labs, in which Hypefactors was invited to join in 2019.

The milestone implementation will provide new business potential beyond the communications departments. R&D, Business Intelligence, Marketing, and Sales could benefit from injecting relevant and smart media intelligence data into their operations.

Hypefactors’ unique tech assets are now even stronger. The Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler vers. 4.0 strengthens the company's platform and technological asset base and is expected to make a positive contribution to the commercial development of the company.

 

----

 

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI-powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management.

Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically-generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

 

For more information, please contact: 

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,
e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

 

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B
1306 Copenhagen K
Denmark
www.hypefactors.com

 

Certified Adviser
Kapital Partner ApS
Jesper Ilsøe, tlf. +4526802728
Jernbanegade 4
1608 Copenhagen V
Denmark
www.kaptalpartner.dk

 


Hypefactors A / S Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Launch of next generation Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler opens up new business opportunities Announcement no. 9-2020Copenhagen, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - After extensive and successful testing, Hypefactors will launch version 4.0 of the Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler in the Hypefactors tech platform. This will benefit all …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
BioNTech und InstaDeep geben strategische Partnerschaft bekannt und gründen AI Innovation Lab zur ...
AIM Announces Milestone in COVID-19 Treatment and Prevention Efforts with First Patient Dosed in ...
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
ParcelPal Announces its First Profitable Month in the History of the Company
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...