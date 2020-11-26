Launch of next generation Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler opens up new business opportunities

As one of few media intelligence companies in the world, Hypefactors has developed a proprietary advanced crawler technology, searching, finding, and enriching relevant media mentions in near real-time.

Copenhagen, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After extensive and successful testing, Hypefactors will launch version 4.0 of the Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler in the Hypefactors tech platform. This will benefit all current and future customers as well as open up new business segments and opportunities. The launch is planned for Monday 30. November 2020.

With version 4.0, more than 4 million articles are streamed in continuously, as big data and enriched using custom-built automated machine learning (ML) solutions. Add to this that more than 2 million social media posts, pictures, and videos are processed daily. The machine-learning-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables a unique level of automation, scale and precision combined that is unreported in science and business. This specialized application of AI on media data turns our big data into smart data for the users.

Highlights of version 4.0 are:

Machine-learned advertisement detector

AI-assisted automated detection of new relevant media sources

Global media impact indicators

Time-series analysis using AI-based publication date recognition across all languages

More accurate impression/readership estimation

Unmatched machine-learned reputation assessment

Through these updates, more media sources from non-Western regions have been added, incl. from Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Also, more niche sites and blogs have been added. This has significantly expanded our global media coverage.

The development providing users with the market’s most accurate streams of relevant media data, has been made possible using recent theoretical advances in machine learning, and supported by Google and Amazon cloud solutions through the Silicon Valley-based accelerator Founder Friendly Labs, in which Hypefactors was invited to join in 2019.

The milestone implementation will provide new business potential beyond the communications departments. R&D, Business Intelligence, Marketing, and Sales could benefit from injecting relevant and smart media intelligence data into their operations.

Hypefactors’ unique tech assets are now even stronger. The Intelligent Media Reputation Crawler vers. 4.0 strengthens the company's platform and technological asset base and is expected to make a positive contribution to the commercial development of the company.

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI-powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management.

Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically-generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

