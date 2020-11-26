 

Successive Technologies Appraised at CMMI Level 3

NOIDA, India, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, a next-gen technology services company, today proudly announced that it has reached the zenith and has been successfully assessed and appraised to CMMI Maturity Level 3, for its digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, security, and application development solutions. CMMI Level 3 is the 'defined' level of recognition in the CMMI appraisal program and is one of the most sought-after accreditations by organizations in the business services industry.

The goal was to assess Successive Technology as a process-driven organization and to certify the company as a mature provider of technology-driven business solutions to existing and potential clients and our team left no stone unturned to come up with the flying colors.

The certification underlines the commitment and diligence of Successive in delivering high-quality technology solutions combined with innovation, service excellence, and process improvement as per industry standards. Successive transparency in engagements with stakeholders & clients and constructive relations with partners are the hallmarks behind this appraisal. Successive is now in the league of the few global organizations to accomplish this feat.

Commenting on the achievement, Siddharth Pandey, Founder & CEO, Successive, said, "Achieving CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services signifies another major milestone that demonstrates Successive Technology commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality standards. Quality & innovation are our prime of focus to deliver optimum business value. It ensures to provide its client with a handful of services as and when needed. It is a testament to our commitment to continuously improve our technical excellence, client processes, and help them meet the strategic goals." He further added, "The endorsement is a demonstration of our employee's hard work that motivates us to deliver the best." 

Akshay Chauhan, Chief Growth Officer, Successive said, "CMMI Level 3 is an aspirational industry benchmark. Our clients will gain the benefits of faster time-to-market, enhanced productivity, and reliable service delivery, which will ultimately lead to improved business outcomes."

The CMMI Level 3 appraisal successfully completed by Successive Technology verifies standardized processes are in sync with established organizational policies. The appraisal also validates projects are monitored, controlled, reviewed, and continually evaluated - to deliver enduring value via end-to-end process-driven business solutions.

About Successive Technologies

Founded in 2012, Successive technologies is a next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for the speed of modern business. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. Through our innovative approach, thought process, and automation mindset, we help businesses build a strong foundation of business transformation and customer satisfaction. "Sometimes later becomes never. Do it now" on this mantra our team enthusiastically burnt the midnight oil and reached the ladders of success and appraise.

