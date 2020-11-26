EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 26.11.2020, 18:15 | 64 | 0 | 0 26.11.2020, 18:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay

attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association

City: New York City

Country: USA

4. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF Qnt

Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.11.2020

6.

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

| | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | |

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | | | | |

|which threshold| 3.98 % | 0.00 % | 3.98 % | 115 187 982 |

| was crossed / | | | | |

| reached | | | | |

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | | | | |

| notification | 4.04 % | 0.00 % | 4.04 % | |

|(if applicable)| | | | |

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|





Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A: Voting rights attached to shares |

|______________________________________________________________________________|

| | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights |

| |_______________________________|________________________________|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

| | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

|AT0000831706 | 0| 4 582 886| 0.00 %| 3.98 %|

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

| SUBTOTAL A | 4 582 886 | 3.98 % |

|_____________|_______________________________|________________________________| Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4 Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







OverviewNotification made after deadlineCaution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please payattention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligationName: Teachers Insurance and Annuity AssociationCity: New York CityCountry: USA4. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF QntIntl Small-Cap Equity Fund5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.11.20206. Total positions______________________________________________________________________________| | | % of voting | | || | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights || |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer || | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | | | | ||which threshold| 3.98 % | 0.00 % | 3.98 % | 115 187 982 || was crossed / | | | | || reached | | | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | | | | || notification | 4.04 % | 0.00 % | 4.04 % | ||(if applicable)| | | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|Details7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A: Voting rights attached to shares ||______________________________________________________________________________|| | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights || |_______________________________|________________________________|| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect || ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG || | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) ||_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________||AT0000831706 | 0| 4 582 886| 0.00 %| 3.98 %||_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|| SUBTOTAL A | 4 582 886 | 3.98 % ||_____________|_______________________________|________________________________| Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer