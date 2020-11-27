 

Braingrid Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) (“Braingrid or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Gregory Pepin has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Gregory Pepin currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Deltec Innovative Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Deltec International Group. Mr. Pepin joined Deltec in 2017 with a focus on the global development of the bank and its Corporate Advisory programme. Mr. Pepin is an expert financial strategist and has vast experience in blockchain technology, investments, wealth management and insurance. He also serves as Chairman of Delchain Limited, DIG’s digital asset financial services provider. Prior to joining Deltec, Mr. Pepin founded the strategy consultancy firm Cedrus Capital LLC, and advised a portfolio of clients in Finance, Management and Strategic Development. He co-managed a fund invested in Private Equity/Biotech/PIPE deals and has worked as a Senior Consultant in Actuaries and Finance at Winter & Associates in Paris, France.

Mr. Pepin currently serves on the board of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. and Theravectys SA. He is a former instructor in Finance at the University of St. Joseph in Lebanon, and holds a Master of Science degree in Economics & Actuary Science from the University of Lausanne (HEC Lausanne) in Switzerland.

Concurrent with the above appointment, Damian Lopez has resigned as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Lopez for his contributions and wishes him well in future endeavors.

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. Braingrid is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Media Contact:

Braingrid Limited
Doug Harris
Chief Financial Officer
416-480-2488
ir@braingrid.io
www.braingrid.io


