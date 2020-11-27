Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger Agreement With LVMH to Take Place on December 30, 2020

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on December 30, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m., local time. Due to public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders and other community members, the Company will hold the special meeting in a virtual meeting format only on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIF2020SM. You will not be able to attend the special meeting physically in person.

At the special meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other things, a proposal to adopt the previously announced Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 28, 2020, as it may be amended from time to time (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE, a societas Europaea (European company) organized under the laws of France (“Parent”), Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Parent (“Holding”), and Breakfast Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Holding (“Merger Sub”), which amended and restated the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated November 24, 2019, by and among the Company, Parent, Holding and Merger Sub, and pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company in the merger. The Company’s board of directors recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

Company stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020, will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the special meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The transaction is expected to close early in the calendar year 2021, subject to the approval of stockholders at the special meeting, maintaining or obtaining applicable regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

