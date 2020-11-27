 

Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger Agreement With LVMH to Take Place on December 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.11.2020, 12:30  |  66   |   |   

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on December 30, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m., local time. Due to public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders and other community members, the Company will hold the special meeting in a virtual meeting format only on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIF2020SM. You will not be able to attend the special meeting physically in person.

At the special meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other things, a proposal to adopt the previously announced Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 28, 2020, as it may be amended from time to time (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE, a societas Europaea (European company) organized under the laws of France (“Parent”), Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Parent (“Holding”), and Breakfast Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Holding (“Merger Sub”), which amended and restated the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated November 24, 2019, by and among the Company, Parent, Holding and Merger Sub, and pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company in the merger. The Company’s board of directors recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

Company stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020, will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the special meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The transaction is expected to close early in the calendar year 2021, subject to the approval of stockholders at the special meeting, maintaining or obtaining applicable regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

About Tiffany & Co.:

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Seite 1 von 4


Tiffany Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger Agreement With LVMH to Take Place on December 30, 2020 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on December 30, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m., local time. Due to public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Roxgold Utilizes Pre-emptive Rights to Buy Back 0.3% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO ...
Gecina’s Sustainability Performance Levels Confirmed Once Again
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sona Nanotech Inc. and Encourages ...
Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting to Vote on Amended and Restated Merger ...
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 20 November to 26 November 2020
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Schrödinger Announces a Multi-Target Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization ...
The GEO Group Announces Decision by Federal Bureau of Prisons to Not Rebid Its Contract for Rivers ...
Tilray, Inc. Announces Agreement to Exchange Approximately $124.3 Million in Principal Amount of ...
Kemper to Acquire American Access in $370 Million Transaction
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Tiffany Reports Third Quarter Results
19.11.20
Tiffany Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
19.11.20
Trendfolger Michael Proffe: Luxus funktioniert immer - Hermu00e8s, LVMH und Tiffany im Check
29.10.20
Tiffany und LVMH einigen sich - Übernahme kann stattfinden
29.10.20
Kreise: Tiffany Verwaltungsrat akzeptiert gesenkten Preis für Verkauf an LVMH
28.10.20
'WSJ': LVMH und Tiffany vor Einigung auf niedrigeren Kaufpreis