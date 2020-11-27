 

Iceland Seafood International hf Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.11.2020, 16:43  |  40   |   |   

Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 6-month bills in the new series ISI 21 0602. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 2.200 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.500 million at a simple rate of 3.50%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.



