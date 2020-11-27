Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on November 25, 2020, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 18,000 shares, and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 70,200 shares, of its common stock to 11 new employee(s) under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest over a period of four years, either 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, or 36% on 18 months after the grant date with the remaining 64% vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The restricted stock units will vest over a period of four years in equal annual installments, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. All equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.