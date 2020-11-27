IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Closing of $1,400,000 Funding by Lind Partners

[NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES]

FRANKLIN, Ind., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announced that it has closed on a second funding under the previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lind Global Macro Fund, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, LLC, a New York based institutional fund manager (together, the “Investor” or “Lind”).



Lind advanced to the Company C$1,400,000, less a closing fee of C$70,000, in consideration for the issuance of a convertible security (the “Convertible Security”) in the principal amount of C$1,400,000 and an aggregate face value of C$1,680,000. The Convertible Security has a 24 month term and is convertible into up to 9,172,413 common shares of the Company at a conversion price of C$0.145 per share. Lind also received 9,172,413 common share purchase warrants, exercisable for 24-months from the date of issue with an exercise price of C$0.145. The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Further details of the Agreement can be found in a news release dated May 21, 2019.

The Agreement and the issuance of securities thereunder were conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on November 23, 2020. The transactions described herein are subject to final approval of the TSXV.

